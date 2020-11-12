1/1
Robert Douglass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglass, Robert
Robert "Bob" W. Douglass, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Fairhope, Alabama having lived a full life. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, JoeAnn Hoffer Douglass and is survived by four sons, Steven J. Douglass of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Scott (Jennifer) Douglass of Fairhope, Alabama, Grant (Susan) Douglass of Grandview Heights, Ohio and Glenn (Laura) Douglass of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Kyle Douglass, Kendall Douglass, Kay Douglass Cook, Robert H. Douglass, Theodore Douglass, Jana Douglass Velanki, Chase Douglass, Dareth Douglass, Jacob Douglass, and Natalie Douglass; and six great-grandchildren. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1934, grew up in Yeadon, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Pennsylvania State University, served in the US Army, and earned a Masters Degree from Purdue University and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University of Minnesota. Dr. Douglass was the author the textbook, "Forest Recreation," which was used to teach a generation of forestry and natural resources students at colleges across the county. He taught forestry at the Mont Alto Campus of Penn State, worked with the federal government in the early development of agricultural applications of then-secret satellite imagery analysis, and then was Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Department in the School of Natural Resources at Ohio State University for decades. His professional interests were in resource-based recreation planning and remote sensing. He published works in recreation, applications of remote sensing in water-oriented recreation planning, and uses of high-altitude photography. He also was an excellent amateur athlete winning singles rowing at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships while working on the Ocean City Beach Patrol and later qualifying for the USA Triathlon's National Team USA and competing at the World Triathlon Championships numerous times in his age group. He lived in Worthington, Ohio for decades and then Fairhope, Alabama for several years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved