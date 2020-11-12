Douglass, Robert
Robert "Bob" W. Douglass, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Fairhope, Alabama having lived a full life. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, JoeAnn Hoffer Douglass and is survived by four sons, Steven J. Douglass of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Scott (Jennifer) Douglass of Fairhope, Alabama, Grant (Susan) Douglass of Grandview Heights, Ohio and Glenn (Laura) Douglass of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Kyle Douglass, Kendall Douglass, Kay Douglass Cook, Robert H. Douglass, Theodore Douglass, Jana Douglass Velanki, Chase Douglass, Dareth Douglass, Jacob Douglass, and Natalie Douglass; and six great-grandchildren. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1934, grew up in Yeadon, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from Pennsylvania State University, served in the US Army, and earned a Masters Degree from Purdue University and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University of Minnesota. Dr. Douglass was the author the textbook, "Forest Recreation," which was used to teach a generation of forestry and natural resources students at colleges across the county. He taught forestry at the Mont Alto Campus of Penn State, worked with the federal government in the early development of agricultural applications of then-secret satellite imagery analysis, and then was Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Department in the School of Natural Resources at Ohio State University for decades. His professional interests were in resource-based recreation planning and remote sensing. He published works in recreation, applications of remote sensing in water-oriented recreation planning, and uses of high-altitude photography. He also was an excellent amateur athlete winning singles rowing at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships while working on the Ocean City Beach Patrol and later qualifying for the USA Triathlon's National Team USA and competing at the World Triathlon Championships numerous times in his age group. He lived in Worthington, Ohio for decades and then Fairhope, Alabama for several years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of your choice
