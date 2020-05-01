Dunkle, Robert
The death of Robert Lee Dunkle occurred on April 22, 2020, at the Sister Nursing Home, 16 N. Main St., London, Ohio, where he had convalesced since falling ill last September. He was the son of Maxwell G. Dunkle and Ercel M. Shepherd Dunkle; and the grandson of O.T. and Deane (Johnston) Dunkle and John Oliver and Arvenia (Yeoman) Shepherd. Mr. Dunkle was born October 23, 1942 on a farm near London and his entire life was passed in this immediate vicinity. He was the youngest of a family of four brothers and sisters. One sister, Mrs. Dorothy A. Murry, died January 1, 1986. His brother Richard M. Dunkle, died November 17, 2009. His sister, Arlene Wisecup, is the sole survivor of the immediate family. After graduating from Madison South High School in 1960, Mr. Dunkle, in 1961, launched a career in banking at the First National Bank of London, where he eventually was promoted to vice president of such institution. In 1977, he became associated with the Jefferson Savings & Loan Association, until becoming assistant manager of the Citizen's Loan & Savings Co., London, Ohio, in 1981. Mr. Dunkle retired from banking in 1986, and subsequently became employed by the State of Ohio, at its Madison Correctional Institution, London, Ohio, where he finally retired in about 2008. He was a member of the Newport United Methodist Episcopal Church. He for many years was a member of the London Country Club, once serving as its president. He was also a lifetime member of the London Jaycees. Besides his sister, Arlene, Mr. Dunkle is survived by his sister-in-law, Norma Jane Dunkle; by his nieces, Sue Ann Wisecup Mulford, Judy Ann Wisecup Stern, Heidi Murry Weissenfluh, and Kristen D. Dunkle; by his nephews, Richard A. Dunkle, Dr. Andrew R. Dagg-Murry, MD, Matthew G. Dunkle and Scott A. Murry; and his cousins, James R. Edwards, Laura Deane Dunkle Watkins, Nancy Vickers Schwaninger, Vicki Carner, James Martin, Theda Carson and Eleanor Ballard. It is particularly important to note that Mr. Dunkle is also survived by friends, Lonnie Finchum, David Maharrey and Camm Richmond, who were very kind to him and comforted him throughout the grim period between the onset of his last sickness and the end of his life. The family deeply thanks each one of these gentlemen for their unswerving friendship to Bob, as well as the nursed at the Sisters who so kindly tended to his needs, during the last days of his life. Graveside services will be observed at 11AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Paint Memorial Cemetery, London. A memorial service will be held later in the year. The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 M. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.