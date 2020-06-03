Dusterberg, Robert
Robert "Dusty", "Rod" Dusterberg, 81 years old, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Altercare Skilled Nursing of Hilliard. Dusty was born to Harvey Francis Dusterberg and Margaret (Ellifritz) Dusterberg in Cincinnati. "Rod" became an only child at five years old, when his father passed away. "Roddie" and Marge made a great life for themselves with the support of a loving family, and they loved each other deeply until Marge passed away. Dusty is survived by his supporting wife, Barbara (Carroll) Dusterberg whom he married in March of 1961 with the blessing of Barb's father Charles and Barb's mother Ida. Barb is a graduate of the Mount Carmel School of Nursing, class of 1961. They had the opportunity to raise a family of four children, and travel the globe seeing the sights. Dusty is survived by his daughter, Beth (Dusterberg) Bolin; his son, Bob Dusterberg, Bob's wife, Stacie, and his son, Mike and his wife, Heather. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter Kathy (Dusterberg) Rauschenbach in 2007, but admired and deeply loved his son-in-law Paul Rauchenbach. Dusty was fiercely proud and found amazing happiness from all of his loving and thankful grandkids… Amanda, Michael (wife, Finola), Zachary, Matthew, Ayjah, Annelise, Charlie, Samantha, Danielle and Lillian. He was a very proud graduate of The Saint Charles Preparatory School, class of 1957, received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, class of (1961), and his Masters of Business Administration from The Ohio State University Graduate School (class of 1966). But if you knew him at all… it is inevitable you knew about Saint Charles and Notre Dame. He likely mentioned it, maybe more than a few times. His love of both Saint Charles and Notre Dame will forever help define who he was as a man. In 2011 he received the Notre Dame Alumni Columbus Chapter "Man of The Year", and found great happiness meeting up with his St. Charles fellow alums once a month for as long as he was able. He had an accomplished business career doing everything from management consulting, engineering, and mentorship, but is most remembered for his commitment to providing customer-focused printing services to clients across Columbus and Ohio. His encyclopedic knowledge of baseball statistics and his uncanny ability to provide sometimes unsolicited navigational guidance, was a constant source of amusement to his entire family. They sure did love him a lot. He will forever be missed but will be in our hearts and minds forever. We understand if you are unable or skeptical to join us at this particular time to celebrate Dusty's extraordinary life. We should recall that we have forever to remember him. A Funeral Mass is planned for Saturday, June 6 at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, 414 E. North Broadway. A family-only service will occur at the cemetery immediately following. If attending please be aware of the strict guidelines set out by the Diocese of Columbus regarding social distancing, hand washing and wearing a facial mask during the service. Feel free, if more comfortable, to submit an online condolence and/or make a donation in his memory rather than an in person visit or participation in the Mass. The family will do everything in our power to provide future details regarding a gathering to celebrate his life in the future as, conditions permit. The family is asking your support during these difficult times to adhere to the social distancing protocols that will help keep us all safe. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 KENNY RD. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.