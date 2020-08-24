Adams, Robert E.

1955 - 2020

Robert E. "Bob" Adams, 65, of Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born January 14, 1955 to Mary Jo and Leonard "Bus" Adams. Survived by his wife, Karen (Wood); daughters, Jessie (James) Amendolare, Sarah (Bryan) Gurr, Julie Adams (Eric Simons) and Sammi Adams; four beloved grandchildren, Kayla and Alyssa Gurr, Austin and Ethan Amendolare; brothers and sisters, Louise (Keith) Enevoldsen, Elaine Hunter, Tom (Keeyah) Adams, Steve (Laurie) Adams and Susie (James) Schiering: brother and sister-in-law, Jud Wood and Linda Ferguson. Bob was a proud 1973 graduate of Northland High School and 1977 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan. He was the co-owner of All Ohio Insurance Agency and former P.I.A. president. Bob loved hiking with family in the Hocking Hills, tennis, basketball, bicycling and family vacations. He crafted beautiful pieces of furniture and enjoyed listening to classic rock, jazz and guitar solos. He loved to share a good story. His favorite people called him Papa. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Please email bobadamsmemorial@gmail.com for notification. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Habitat for Humanity or Friends of the Hocking Hills State Park Fund.



