1/1
Robert E. Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adams, Robert E.
1955 - 2020
Robert E. "Bob" Adams, 65, of Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born January 14, 1955 to Mary Jo and Leonard "Bus" Adams. Survived by his wife, Karen (Wood); daughters, Jessie (James) Amendolare, Sarah (Bryan) Gurr, Julie Adams (Eric Simons) and Sammi Adams; four beloved grandchildren, Kayla and Alyssa Gurr, Austin and Ethan Amendolare; brothers and sisters, Louise (Keith) Enevoldsen, Elaine Hunter, Tom (Keeyah) Adams, Steve (Laurie) Adams and Susie (James) Schiering: brother and sister-in-law, Jud Wood and Linda Ferguson. Bob was a proud 1973 graduate of Northland High School and 1977 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan. He was the co-owner of All Ohio Insurance Agency and former P.I.A. president. Bob loved hiking with family in the Hocking Hills, tennis, basketball, bicycling and family vacations. He crafted beautiful pieces of furniture and enjoyed listening to classic rock, jazz and guitar solos. He loved to share a good story. His favorite people called him Papa. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Please email bobadamsmemorial@gmail.com for notification. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Habitat for Humanity or Friends of the Hocking Hills State Park Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved