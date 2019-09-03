|
|
Engel, Robert E.
1936 - 2019
Robert G. "Bob" Engel, passed away on Sunday September 1, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 9, 1936 to the late Jason G.H. and Dorothy L. Engel. He also joins his wife of 55 years Jan Engel and their son Scott. Devoted to his family, Bob was a loving dad, granddad and great grandad. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Vicki (Kenny Orth) Engel, Steve (Wendy) Engel, Chris Engel and Jodi Lewis; grandchildren, Skyler, Sage, Casey, Dakota, Kenzie, Bryce, Brittany, Preston, Austin and Trent; great-grandchildren, Jase, Brianna and Carter; son-in-law, Forrest Lewis; many extended family members; and very special, life-long friends. Bob retired from Timken Roller Bearing after many dedicated years of service. Avid Buckeye fans, Bob and Jan were longtime members of Ascension Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed bowling at the Columbus Bowling Palace with his son, Steve and grandsons, Skyler, Preston and Austin. But what Bob was to all was a gentle soul, who deeply loved his family. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 4pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, where visitation will be held from 2pm to the service time. Pastor Tim Mueller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC, 27715, (www.glioblastomafoundation.org) in his memory, in loving memory of Jan. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019