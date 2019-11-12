Home

Robert E. Fitzsimmons, of Hamilton Meadows, Columbus, OH, died November 11, 2019. He was born August 10, 1930 to the late James and Anna L. (Rettig) Fitzsimmons in Springfield, Ohio. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force and J.C. Penney Co. Survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Jones) Fitzsimmons; and son, Michael E. (Patricia A.) Fitzsimmons of Canal Winchester; daughter, Dorcas M. Fitzsimmons of Coconut Creek, FL; and son, Robert (Allison) Fitzsimmons of Powell, OH; grandchildren, Rachel Fitzsimmons, Sarah Gaal, John Preston Fitzsimmons, Lindsay Schulte, Adam Gulette, Robert Patrick Fitzsimmons, Ruth Anne Fitzsimmons and Alissa Lauren Gulette; ten great grandchildren; many other family and dear friends. Friends may call at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, Groveport, Ohio, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-5p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10a.m. with entombment to follow. Father Richard Metzger Celebrant.
- ADVERTISEMENT -