Hockman, Robert E.
1941 - 2019
Robert E. Hockman, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born to the late Frank and Betty Jean Squeo in Columbus, OH. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Sandra L. Hockman. He is survived by his children, Robert W. Hockman and Brenda (Mike) Harrington; grandchildren, Robert Anthony Hockman, Casey Allen Hockman, William Cameron Hockman, Jason Robert Hockman, Zoey Jane Harrington; great-grandchildren, Conner, Ava, and Emma Hockman. Bob spent many duitiful years as a Stonemason for Wilson Floors and then his own shop, The Hockman Floor Co. He was a golden member of the Bricklayers Association, Local 55, as well as a member of the Masonic lodge #603. Family would like to give a special thank you to OhioHealth Hospice and all their care. Family will receive friends from 9-10 am Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Karl Rd. Christian Church, 5400 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10 am. Pastor John Alan Cox officiating. Please send flowers to Church, if desired. Interment to follow in procession at Union Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019