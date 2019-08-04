The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Robert E. Kreisel


1933 - 2019
Robert E. Kreisel Obituary
Kreisel, Robert E.
1933 - 2019
Robert E. Kreisel, 86, of Gahanna, passed away at Mt. Carmel East on August 3, 2019. Visitation from 11AM-1PM and funeral at 1PM will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A committal will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky, OH at 3:15PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stonybrook Church United Methodist Church or Ohio Village. For more information visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
