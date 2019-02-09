|
|
Owens, Robert E.
1933 - 2019
Reverend Robert E. Owens, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1933. He was a pastor, author, and builder; Bob's list of building accomplishments includes constructing 60 homes and the Frebis Church of God.He is survived by his wife of 64 loving years, Willa Dean Owens; sons, Robert D. (LePage) Owens and Thomas A. (Angie) Owens; daughters, Beth (Ben) Casuccio and Jo Ann Walker; 15 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Ann (Glen) Zeitler and Doris Marie Russell; brother in law, Howard D. Manning; and a host of nieces, nephews, other dear friends and family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 PM at the Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 2740 Eastland Mall in Columbus 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019