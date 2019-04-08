Home

Robert E. "Bob" Seevers

1931 - 2019
Robert E. "Bob" Seevers, 87, of Galloway, passed away on April 4, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, OH to the late Ralph and Sarah (Hickman) Seevers. Bob had a lifelong love of flying and was a founding member of EAA Chapter 443 along with the late Ray Meeks. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bob is preceded in death by his brother Ralph, sister-in-law Marjorie (Wells) Seevers. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Geloma; sons, Robert; daughter-in-law, Margaret (Smith) Seevers, Thomas Seevers; numerous nieces and a nephew. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 12 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER from 11:30am- 1pm. with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm. For full obituary please visit www.heartandhope.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
