Short, Robert E.
1934 - 2020
Robert Edd Short, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Armed with the values his parents instilled in him and mindful of his favorite scripture (Matthew 6:33), Robert was a dedicated family man, faithful church leader, and community activist for over 60 years. A celebration of Robert Short's life and legacy will be held during late Summer/early Fall 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE. To read his extended obituary and express condolences to the Short family, please visit Robert's online memory book at www.diel-whittaker.com/obits.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020