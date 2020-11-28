Skamfer, Robert E.
1933 - 2020
Robert Eldon Skamfer, 87, passed into the Church Triumphant on November 25, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Visitation is private. Attendance to his funeral service will be private. A live webcast of the service will begin at 3pm on Friday, December 4, 2020. The webcast can be accessed from his tribute page at www.schoedinger.com
shortly before the service begins. For full obituary details, to view the webcast, and to share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com
.