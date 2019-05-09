|
|
Trout, Robert E.
1937 - 2019
Robert E. Trout, age 81, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2019 at his residence. A lifelong resident of Grove City, he grew up on St Rt. 104. He started his career the Brant family dairy farm, and retired from R.E. Trout Realty. Robert was a 1955 graduate of Grove City High School and was an avid OSU fan. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty (Brant) Trout and his wife Carol Trout. Survivors include his daughters, Terri Ann (Glenn Moss) Downin, Robin (John Cook) Montgomery, Cheri (Rodney) Shanyfelt and Debra Messmer; step daughter, Vicki (Donny) Brown; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; sister, Judith Poenisch; cousin, Ralph Barbee; and his beloved dog, Buddy. Friends may visit Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4-8 pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 11 am Wednesday. Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to OSU Hospital and to Ohio Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ohio Health Hospice in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019