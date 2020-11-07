1/1
Robert E. Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weaver, Robert E.
1932 - 2020
Robert E. Weaver, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Robert was born on August 21, 1932 in Laurelville, Ohio to the late Earl and Gladys Weaver. Robert grew up on Big Pine in Laurelville and had always remembered that as his little bit of Heaven on Earth. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a PFC in the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954. Robert had retired from Anchor Hocking after many years of service. Robert enjoyed listening to George Jones and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris; children, Scott Weaver, Debra Sanders, Cheri (Kenny) Doolittle, Cheryl Bebout, and Jodi Cruz; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Weaver, and Judy Groves; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father Rod Conrad, siblings Derrill Weaver, Betty Schultz, Ruby Weaver, and Donna Noel, son-in-law Brent Sanders, cousin Curt Harden, and special friend Roy Bruce. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services will take place on Wednesday with burial to follow at Union Grove Cemetery with Military Honors. The services will be Livestreamed on the FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK PAGE at 1PM on Wednesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved