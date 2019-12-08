|
Weihenmayer, Robert E.
1924 - 2019
Robert E. Weihenmayer, of Gahanna, passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 29, 1924, he was preceded in death by parents Harry and Gladys (Erling) Weihenmayer; wife, Helen (Platt) after 64 years of marriage, in 2014; son-in-law Romey Hannum; and a cousin, Harold Saunders, who was like a brother to him. Bob met his wife when they attended Heidelberg University, where he received his BA in business. He served during WWII in the US Army Air Corp., retired from Steam Economy Company, worked for 30 years at Ohio Stadium as an usher, couriered nuclear medicines for Cardinal Health until he was 88, and was an active member of the Gahanna Lion's Club, and Stonybrook Church. He was an avid Buckeye fan and loved all things sports, but especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are his daughter Janet Hannum; grandchildren Melody (Jason) Streeter and Edward Hannum; great grandchildren Avery and Riley; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Otterbein Senior Living Center New Albany. A funeral will be held at 11AM at Stonybrook Church, 485 Cherry Bottom Road, Gahanna, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 where friends may call from 10AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stonybrook Church. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019