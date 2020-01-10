|
|
Eakin, Robert
1940 - 2020
Robert Clarence Eakin, known to all as Bob, was born May 30, 1940 in Canton, OH. He passed away January 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Preceded in death by cherished family and friends, he will be loved and missed by the many family and friends who survive him. A 1958 graduate of Canton-McKinley High School, he spent a short time at Capital University before enlisting in the Air Force. After completing his military service, he finished his education – graduating from The Ohio State University in 1969 followed by a Master's in Education from Xavier University. Bob spent 25 years teaching in the Whitehall (OH) City School system. He was a strong advocate of teachers and teachers' rights, leading the Whitehall teachers in a strike in 1978. He continued to fight for teachers by serving on the Whitehall Education Association, the Central Ohio Teachers Association, and as a member of the Executive Council of the Ohio Education Association (OEA). He served as a delegate for the OEA to the National Education Association annual meeting multiple times. Bob was elected Chairman of the Board of the Whitehall Teachers Credit Union in 1971. During his almost 50 years of service as chairman, he saw the credit union grow to become the Whitehall Employees Credit Union. The credit union's Main St. location was dedicated in his honor. Bob was a practicing Lutheran his entire life, most of it as a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he served the congregation in many capacities over the years. He was a golfer for much of his life, albeit not a very good one. A memorial service honoring Bob's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 2p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1555 James Road, Columbus. Visitation will be held at Redeemer immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Bob's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church or The Kobacker House (https://www.foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving), where they made him comfortable and gave him ice cream in his final days. His kids will be forever thankful for all that Kobacker did for him. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020