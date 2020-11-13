Edler, Robert
1928 - 2020
Robert J. Edler, age 92, of Upper Arlington, passed Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Kobacker House. Bob was born February 14, 1928 in Tiffin, Ohio son of the late Robert K. "Deke" Edler M.D. and Gwendolyn (VanHorn) Edler. On March 3, 1956 he married his beloved wife, Shirley Aisel Edler at First Community Church. Together they shared 64 years. Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughter, Leslie Edler (Don) Miller; son, D. Morgan (Elaine) Edler; sister, Sally Edler Scott; grandchildren, Lauren Edler (Colin) Souza, Andrew Edler and Lea Edler; great-grandchildren, James, Brooks and Ellie Souza; many nephews, cousins and many special, loving friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Edler Underwood, twin brother Richard Edler and cousin Frank Martin. Robert grew up in Westerville, Ohio and graduated from Columbus Academy. He attended OSU and Ohio Wesleyan. He retired from Chase bank (Mortgage Division). Bob was in real estate finance for 34 years, was active in the associations of mortgage banking and S & L institutions, where he served on various committees. Bob was a member of the UA Rotary Club and received the "Service above self" award. Through Rotary he tutored and read to 1st and 3rd grade students at West Broad Street Elementary School, where he enjoyed playing Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny for the holiday's. Member of Scioto Country Club for 63 years, where he served on the board of Trustees. Bob was a veteran of the US Army, he served two years in Japan at the end of WWII and ended his career as a staff sergeant. He volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army, delivered Meals on Wheels and served as a Welcome Ambassador at the USO at the US airport. He was a member of First Community Church, where he served as a Deacon and member of the Service Board. Bob was a true gentleman, always putting the thoughts and feelings of others above himself. He was sincerely interested in everyone he met and hearing their stories, he never knew a stranger and made friends at the most unlikely of places. He loved making other people laugh, whether onstage in front people (Vaud Villities) or around the dinner table with friends and family. He enjoyed entertaining and finding humor in just about everything. He was an athlete who enjoyed the various activities more for the comradery than for the competition. Private family service to be held at First Community Church with Pastor Jim Long officiating. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be made to a charity of your choice
.