1/1
Robert Edmondson Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmondson, Sr., Robert
1928 - 2020
Robert Edmondson, Sr., age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He retired from the Columbus Public Schools with over 30 years of service as a bus mechanic. He is survived by his children, Connie Riggins and Robert (Theresa) Edmondson, Jr.; many other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Heart & Hope by Schoedinger – Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street, where friends will be received from 12Noon-1pm (please where a mask and observe social distance). Visit www.heartandhope.com to leave condolences and see a full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved