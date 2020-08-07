Edmondson, Sr., Robert
1928 - 2020
Robert Edmondson, Sr., age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He retired from the Columbus Public Schools with over 30 years of service as a bus mechanic. He is survived by his children, Connie Riggins and Robert (Theresa) Edmondson, Jr.; many other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Heart & Hope by Schoedinger – Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street, where friends will be received from 12Noon-1pm (please where a mask and observe social distance). Visit www.heartandhope.com
