Robert Edwin Reed


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Edwin Reed Obituary
Reed, Robert Edwin
1927 - 2019
Robert Edwin Reed, age 92, passed away at his residence on April 27, 2019. Robert was born on January 13, 1927 in Canfield, OH to the late Harold and Agnes (Peterson) Reed. Preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth and Frank Reed and his sisters Wilma Dye and Ruth Craven. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ellen C. (Ryan) Reed; daughter, Karen J. Reed; granddaughter, Marie (Michael) Edelman; grandson, Branden Wray; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Audrey Edelman and Derrick Wray. A Graveside Service for Robert will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Estates on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1PM with Chaplain Deb Click officiating. Memorial donations in Robert's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019
