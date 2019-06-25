|
|
Eikost Jr., Robert
Robert C. Eikost Jr, age 89, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in his home. Robert was a graduate of Ohio State University majoring in Business Administration in 1953. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Robert was a lifetime Ohio State football fan and season ticket holder. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret; daughters, Carolyn (Tom) Dimond of Columbus, Katherine Ryals of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Johnson of Toledo; sons, Mark Eikost (Kathleen) of Bosnia and Robert Eikost of Cambridge, Ohio. Also left to cherish his memory were 5 grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Kasten, Miranda Ryals, Branden Johnson, Michael Dimond, and Griffin Ryals. Friends will be received on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 112 E Wayne St, Maumee, OH from 11A.M. until the time of services at 12Noon. A Graveside service will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019