Eshelman, Robert
1950 - 2020
Robert M. Eshelman, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Kobacker House. Robert was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 27, 1950. Preceding him in death was his wife Judith (Kondy) Eshelman, mother Geraldine (Autz) Eshelman and sister Nancy Grace. Robert loved Rock-N-Roll music, especially the music of Steppenwolf. Robert is survived by his father, Bernard M. Eshelman; brothers, Thomas Eshelman family and Jack (Kathy) Eshelman family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020