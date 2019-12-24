|
Cusick, Robert Eugene "Corky"
1930 - 2019
Born the last boy in a family of 11 children, and in his early life best known for painting his younger twin sisters red, Robert Eugene "Corky" Cusick left this world on December 23, 2019, after living a full, fast 89 years. Born in Marion, Ohio, and raised on a dairy farm, Cork married Marion St. Mary's classmate Helen Marie Hagerty in 1955 after serving in the Army during the Korean War. They made their life together on a farm along the Scioto River in Delaware County near Radnor. Their 3 daughters and their families survive them - and appreciate the sacrifices made by their parents to allow them a childhood of swimming at the Prospect pool, 4-H projects, baby goats, big dogs, barn cats, cattle, Quarter horses and cheerleading. Farming and factory work kept Cork busy until he retired from Whirlpool's Marion production plant the first minute he was eligible. It was then he took up running - and he completed more than 20 marathons after the age of 55, including The Boston Marathon, Columbus, Chicago and Big Sur. As if that wasn't enough, he began biking and rode from Manhattan Beach, California, to Boston in honor of his grandsons and to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital. He made many friends on his biking trips which became traditions and include The Tour of the Scioto River Valley (TOSRV), The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) and hundreds of informal tours, trips and trails. He was ornery, a rule-breaker, a hard worker, a competitor and a tireless caregiver for Helen after Alzheimer's intruded on their life together; and until she passed in 2010. Although fiercely independent and not one to ask for help, he faced his toughest challenge, Lewy Body Dementia, by accepting the support of those who loved him most: daughters Julie "Jules" Cusick Sanders and her husband Kevin; Elizabeth "Betsy" Cusick Cleary, her husband Mike and their sons Evan, Ryan and Jack; and Mary Lynn Cusick, husband Dave Wible and their family Geoff and Ali Wible with sons Leland and Gavin; as well as Charles Revelle, his wife Maureen and daughters Teagan Revelle, Madeline and Remi Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo Joseph Cusick and Clara Zink Cusick, as well as all 10 of his brothers and sisters. He was also loved and admired by many nieces, nephews, friends and those he met along the way.
On Friday, December 27, the family will be greeting friends and relatives beginning at 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. start of a Mass of Christian burial at Marion St. Mary's Church, 251 N. Main Street, Marion, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion, Ohio. There will be a gathering to celebrate Cork at the G&R Tavern in Waldo immediately following the morning's events. Donations to honor Cork's contributions to making the world a better place can be made to the Corky Cusick Friends and Family Fund at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Give.NationwideChildrens.org/RobertCorkyCusick or send to Nationwide Childrens Hospital Foundation, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Family support and arrangements handled by Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder Hall Chapel. To share your condolences with his family visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019