Fealy, Robert
1957 - 2019
Robert Coleman Fealy, 62, of Hilliard, died of complications from a multiple organ transplant on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born on September 29, 1957 to the late John and Loretta Fealy, Robert was a 1975 graduate of Lewis County High School in Weston, WV. Robert worked in management for both Meijer and Kroger. He always took pride in having the best lawn in the neighborhood and he loved spending time with his family and friends. Although he wasn't a golfer, Robert could often be found cruising in his street legal golf cart. He will be remembered as a funny, strong, and warm man who was filled with love. Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne; children, Joshua (Kimberly) Fealy and Ashley (Shane) Finneran; grandchildren, Dylan Finneran, Madelynn Finneran, Grant Fealy, and Clark Fealy; sister, Kathryn (Gary) Alfred; brother, Thomas (Kathryn) Fealy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Mike and Matt Fealy. Friends may visit from 1-4p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a vigil and rosary service will follow at 4p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. on Monday, October 14 at St. John XXIII Parish, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019