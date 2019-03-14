Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Feist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Feist

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Feist Obituary
Feist, Robert
1924 - 2019
Robert Kurt Feist, 94, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Oscar (Anna Mayer) Feist, sister-in-law Madeline "Billie" and his wife Ruth. Survived by brother, Dr. John H. Feist; daughters, Bette (Frans Byvank) Feist, Debbie (Doug) King; grandchildren, Johanna (Kyle) Schmitt, Tom Byvank and Charlotte (Billy) Gibson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Frankfurt, Germany on September 30, 1924. US Army veteran. Graduated from The City College of New York with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1949 and he received a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. Employed by Wright Patterson AFB Flight Dynamics Lab until he retired. Volunteered at the Worthington and Dublin food pantries. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his grandchildren and was a loving father, grandfather and friend to all generations. Graveside Services will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton, 45409 at 3:30 pm. Rabbi Karen Brodney-Halasz officiating. Shiva at the home of Deborah and Douglas King, Monday and Tuesday, March 18 and 19 at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Temple Israel Dayton or a . Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, handling arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now