Feist, Robert
1924 - 2019
Robert Kurt Feist, 94, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Oscar (Anna Mayer) Feist, sister-in-law Madeline "Billie" and his wife Ruth. Survived by brother, Dr. John H. Feist; daughters, Bette (Frans Byvank) Feist, Debbie (Doug) King; grandchildren, Johanna (Kyle) Schmitt, Tom Byvank and Charlotte (Billy) Gibson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Frankfurt, Germany on September 30, 1924. US Army veteran. Graduated from The City College of New York with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1949 and he received a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. Employed by Wright Patterson AFB Flight Dynamics Lab until he retired. Volunteered at the Worthington and Dublin food pantries. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his grandchildren and was a loving father, grandfather and friend to all generations. Graveside Services will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Avenue, Dayton, 45409 at 3:30 pm. Rabbi Karen Brodney-Halasz officiating. Shiva at the home of Deborah and Douglas King, Monday and Tuesday, March 18 and 19 at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Temple Israel Dayton or a . Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, handling arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019