Fenlon, Robert
1927 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Fenlon, age 93, passed away October 7, 2020 at his home in Columbus surrounded by his children. He was born on September 22, 1927 to Martin A. and Loretto A. (Donohoe) Fenlon in Columbus. He graduated from Aquinas College High School and Ohio State University with a degree in Fine Arts. He spent 40 years in the newspaper profession at the Columbus Citizen and the Cleveland Plain Dealer as an editorial artist and the Ohio State Journal and the Columbus Dispatch as an advertising artist. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and became an Irish citizen in 1993. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served in WWII as a Seabee on Guam. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 70 years where he was an usher and 12 noon Mass server for many years. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Stephanie in 2013, brother Thomas and twin sisters Mary Smith and Martha Reitz. He is survived by his brother Richard Fenlon; children, Kathleen of Boca Raton, FL, David of Columbus, Mary (Sean) Griffith of Delaware and Martin (Nicole) of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Audrey and Chloe Griffith, and Pierce and Stephanie Fenlon; many nieces and nephews here and many cousins in Graiguenamanagh, County Kilkenny, Ireland. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Capital City Hospice for his care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 13. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Please visit egan-ryan.com
for a complete obituary.