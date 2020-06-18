Robert Flanagan
1941 - 2020
Flanagan, Robert
1941 - 2020
Robert James Flanagan, 79, died as he lived; with courage, compassion, and dogged determination to do it his way. Bob died peacefully at home in Delaware, Ohio on June 16, 2020. He is survived by his treasured wife of 56 years, Katy Rose Flanagan; their two daughters, Anne and Nora; grandsons, Quinn (16) and Noah (13); plus his son-in-law, Scott; and niece/nephews, Linda, Rolfe and Michael. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob earned his B.A. at the University of Toledo and his M.A. in English at the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and, for three decades, as Director of Creative Writing at Ohio Wesleyan University. An award winning author, Flanagan wrote the seminal Marine Corps novel Maggot, the epic saga Champions, as well as many short story collections including Naked To Naked Goes. Bob also penned two full books of poetry, several chapbooks, a few short films, and two full length plays. Among several literary honors, he won a NEA grant, many Ohio Arts Council fellowships, and holds an Ohioana Library Citation for Distinguish Service in Humanities and Education. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, Bob will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested that donations be sent to The Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio (www.alz.org/centralohio.) Condolences may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
