Robert Foster
Foster, Robert
Robert Lee "Bobby" Foster, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by father Leroy Foster, mother Elsie Foster, brother Linwood Foster and sister Delores Henderson. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, sister, Emma Taylor; brothers, Jimmy Foster and David (Pamela) Foster; children, Shannon (Robert) Prince, Syreeta Dowdy, Shaneice Dowdy, Robert Finch, Elisa Finch and Donyea Payton; 14 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 10am Public Walk-Through Visitation followed by 11am Family Celebration of Life Monday, September 21, 2020 at AFFINITY, 1166 Parsons Avenue (Inside Edwards). Interment Evergreen Cemetery. All visitors are required to please wear an appropriate face covering. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
