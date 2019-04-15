|
|
Fouty, Robert
1930 - 2019
Robert M. Fouty, 88, of Marysville, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Memorial Gables. He served in the United States Army from 1948-1954 and retired from Veterans Memorial in Columbus where he worked as a manager for many years. Born June 27, 1930, he was the son of the late Dennis and Lucy (Randall) Fouty. On December 1, 1953, he married Anna Maria Kuhn and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2018. He is survived by 2 daughters; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister; and 2 brothers. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery in Columbus. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service at the Barrett residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Memorial Mobile Meals. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019