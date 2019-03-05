|
|
Frix, Robert
Robert LaFollette Frix, attorney, age 92, died March 3, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife and partner of 53 years Susan Ashman Frix, and sixty years earlier, daughter Morgan. Also preceded by his mother Maude, and eight brothers and sisters. Survived by his sons, Corwin Frix (Katherine), and Adam Frix (Diane) of Columbus, and Dana Frix (Marilena Barletta) of McLean, VA; as well as grandchildren, Noah and Sarah of Columbus, and Giancarlo, Luca, and Massimo of McLean. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Ward Ashman of Mountain View, CA and his children, Zane, Greer and Leif, all of California; and cousins, Jerome Clemens (Faye) and Elaine Bryant. He was the only child in his family to attend college, thanks to the GI Bill. Robert and Susan raised their family in their Clintonville home while Robert practiced real estate and family affairs law in Worthington. They were preceded in death by their long-time neighbors, Jack Gilbert and Joe and Clara Hill. Robert owed a debt of gratitude to the McConnell Heart Health Center, where, until the week preceding his death, he exercised for 15 years amid great companionship. The family thanks John Deal and Ron Zarzicki for their extra support at McConnell. Robert was a member of what Tom Brokaw deemed the Greatest Generation, in heart, spirit and accomplishment.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019