Robert Fuller
1944 - 2020
Robert Lee Fuller Sr., age 75. Sunrise November 20, 1944 and Sunset July 14, 2020. Private Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Mask are mandatory. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The FULLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
