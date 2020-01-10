|
Galvin, Robert
Robert M. Galvin, Jr., 60, died on December 12, 2019, due to heart failure. He will be remembered as an energetic, fun-loving spirit who made every day seem like a special occasion. Bob earned a BS in Computer Science from BGSU. Most of his tech career was with Big Lots and Stanley Steemer. He was known for his passion, vision and patience in helping others understand technology. Bob leveraged his knowledge of retail and passion for wine to create Simplified Wines wine shop & tasting room. He was a Certified Specialist of Wine and Wine Spirits Education Trust certified. Bob later worked for Giant Eagle as a wine specialist. He was also an excellent caregiver for his father-in-law, Roger. Bob enjoyed traveling, skiing, hiking, biking, golfing, boating and playing chess. He cherished his children and spoke of them often. His laugh was contagious, and his wit was quick. The Bob we knew and loved will be greatly missed. Preceded by father R. Martin, mother Ruth Mary (Miller), stepmother M. Christine (Konczal), nephew Grant, former parents in-law Roger and Paula White. Survived by children, James (Lisa Hess) and Jennifer (Tyler York); grandson, Jacob York; siblings, Ray (Jacquie), Linda (Ted Cooke), Mary Ruth (Harlan Warren), Judy, Riley, Craig Wolfork, Beth (Brian Gillman), Molly (Christian Skotte), Daniel and Trish; former wife, Wendy White; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will celebrate his life with a private service. Donations can be made to Prospect House, 682 Hawthorne Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45205.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020