Gardier Jr. , Robert
1952 - 2019
Robert Woodward Gardier Jr., 66, passed away May 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, following a brief illness. Born July 3, 1952 in Memphis, TN, and raised in Upper Arlington, Ohio where he graduated in the class of 1970. Rob graduated with his bachelor's degree in economics from The College William and Mary and his juris doctorate from The Ohio State Univ. Moritz College of Law. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.Preceded in death by father, Dr. Robert W. Gardier Sr. and his beloved Teddi. He is survived by his mother, Virginia; and his siblings, Cynthia Lewis, and Christopher (Mary) Gardier; nieces, Bryn and Paige Lewis (Geovanny Alfaro), and Lauren and Amanda Gardier (Charlie Ballentine); loving friends, Jay and Laura Graser and their children, Natalie, Claire, Paul and Daniel Graser of Gainesville, VA. Rob was involved in many community service organizations but above all he loved his church. He was a member of the choir and he always looked forward to the Greek Festival in the early fall. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24 from 9:30 am until the time of funeral service at 10:30 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 North High Street. Father Demetrios Gardikes officiant. Interment Union Cemetery. Our family would like to thank the Nurses and staff of Riverside for their outstanding care during Rob's brief illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Rob's memory. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019