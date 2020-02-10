|
Gibson, Robert
1930 - 2020
Robert Gibson, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on February 8, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1930 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Minnie Harper and Chauncey Gibson. Robert was a 1947 graduate of Hamden High School. After graduation, Robert served his country in the US Navy from 1947-1951, where he fought in the Korean War. He worked for 42 years as a surveyor for Myers Surveying Company. Robert loved all sports, but in particular horseracing and football. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Mary Gibson, parents Minnie and Chauncey Gibson, brothers Merrill Gibson, Donald Gibson and Beryl Gibson, sisters Leafy Hunt, Louise Mather, Freda Phillips, Ada Sidner and an infant sister. Robert is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Mike) Skeens and Debbie (Bill) Stump; 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Gibson; sisters, Eula Hunt and Fern Mather; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In honor of Robert's wishes, there will be no services held. To leave condolences, please visit, www.buckeyecreamtion.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020