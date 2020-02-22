Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Goodman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Goodman Obituary
Goodman, Robert
1946 - 2020
Robert A. Goodman, age 73, of Westerville, passed away February 20, 2020 at home. Retired printer. Graduated from Westerville High School in 1965. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Jackie; daughters, Nikki Goodman, Tami Goodman and Anje Goodman English; 6 grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Wildermuth; large extended family of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel (Watt) Goodman and 9 siblings. Private family graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. Contributions may be made to . Condolences at www/morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -