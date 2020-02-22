|
Goodman, Robert
1946 - 2020
Robert A. Goodman, age 73, of Westerville, passed away February 20, 2020 at home. Retired printer. Graduated from Westerville High School in 1965. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Jackie; daughters, Nikki Goodman, Tami Goodman and Anje Goodman English; 6 grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Wildermuth; large extended family of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel (Watt) Goodman and 9 siblings. Private family graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. Contributions may be made to . Condolences at www/morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020