Myers, Robert H.
1928 - 2019
Robert Harold Myers, age 90, 6/3/1928 – 2/26/2019. Passed away peacefully Tuesday evening. He was a Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Survived by his children, James D. Myers, Jan M. Alexander-Seaman, Jill Ann Taylor; grandchildren, Brianna Hackworth, Mycah Myers, Bethany Lynn Alexander, Brendon James Alexander, Dustin Frank Durzo, Danielle Jean Durzo, James Robert Myers; great grandchildren, Jonah, Olive, Finn, Braven, Tracer, Remi. "Bob" earned his degree in architecture at The Ohio state University. He was a prominent Architect in the Columbus area with the firm "Holroyd & Myers" that is most known for The Grange Building, and his many creative designs at the Columbus Zoo, where he also served on the board of directors for many years. He designed the reptile house and went on to create the Pachyderm building facility that most are familiar with at the Zoo today. He served as President of the AIA in 1962. He served multiple positions within the AIA throughout the 60"s. He later established Myers NBD, then joined forces with Maddox NBD, where he continued working into his 70's. He was voted Man of the Year in 1977 for his community contributions from The Builders Exchange. Bob was also an avid sportsman who loved his fishing, hunting, baseball, skiing, golfing and flying. He loved golf. He was a longstanding member of Brookside Country Club where he shot 3!!! "Hole in One" on that course alone. He was a pilot who flew his own planes, including flying to Hawaii. He was a member of The Quiet Birdmans' Association, where he often met with his fellow pilot friends, for many years. He loved to sing! He was in Vaud Villities for many years and continued to sing throughout his life with his family and grandchildren sitting around the dinner table. He was also a very accomplished watercolor artist, who's paintings today are in many private collections. He led a rich full life filled with family and friends. As a Father…. to nurture, provide and care for his children, he did with excellence. A private family service will be held at a later date. The Family would appreciate any contributions, made in his honor, go to The Ohio State University Aviation Department or The Columbus Zoo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019