Robert H. Rice


1939 - 2019
Robert H. Rice Obituary
Rice, Robert H.
1939 - 2019
Robert H. "Bob" Rice, 80, of Lewis Center, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Columbus, on January 23, 1939. Son of the late Harold E. Rice and Anne E. Rogos Camp. Graduated from Olentangy High School, Class of 1956, attended Ohio State University and then graduated from Findlay College, Class of 1961. He taught school at Mt. Sterling High School for a short time, and he spent years in the 1960's teaching at the Columbus State Institute. In 1964, he started a contracting business, Water Systems, Inc., with his friend William "Bill" C. Pullins. They met at a local company, Harris Mineral Wells, where they bottled soda pop and rejuvenated water softeners. Then in January 1975, Bob started a wholesale distribution company, Central Pump & Supply, Inc., and it continued until January 2005, when Bob and Rosemary officially retired. Preceded in death by his wife Rosemary "Rose". After Rosemary passed, he focused on growing trees, working on his cars, Ford tractors and mowing grass. Survived by children, Rhonda, Richard and Ron; grandsons, Ryan and Ronald; step-grandchildren, Melissa, Robert, Richard and Missy (Braden and Cassie); special friends, Ernie, Kim, Kathy, Calvin, Larry, Linda, Barb and Darlene. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 26, at 11 AM at Flint Cemetery, 8187 Flint Rd, Columbus, OH 43235. Arrangement by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
