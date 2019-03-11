|
Hart, Robert
1929 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Lee Hart, age 89, of Canal Winchester, died March 10, 2019 at Winchester Care and Rehabilitation. He was born August 11, 1929 in Canal Winchester to the late Vernon and Haroldine Hart. Bob was a United States Marine Veteran. He was a mason, belonged to David's United Church of Christ, and was a volunteer firefighter in his younger years. Bob shared a vision for affordable housing for seniors in Canal Winchester, long before others noticed the need. Committed to the betterment of others, he worked tirelessly so that affordable housing, Canal Village, could become a reality. The resulting partnership between United Church Homes and HUD launched a ministry for United Church Homes that now extends to 57 housing communities in different settings in 13 different states. He was the owner of Weisheimer Pet Supply in Columbus. Preceded in death by his sister Patty (Herb) Tennerman. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ila; his brother, Dr. Terry (Nancy) Hart; sister, Rose (Sid) Philbrook; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may visit 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 15 at David's United Church of Christ, 80 W. Columbus Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. William Nirote officiating. Those who wish may donate to the church in Bob's memory. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019