Robert Heiny M.D.

Robert Heiny M.D. Obituary
Heiny, MD, Robert
Robert A. Heiny, M.D., 90, of Washington CH, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington CH. Retired medical doctor and U.S. Air Force veteran of Korean Conflict. Survived by wife, (Ruth) Joy Adams Heiny, whom he married Sept. 9, 1951; children, Robyn Heiny Frazier of Roanoke, VA, Jill (Dr. Dale) Cipra of Overland Park, KS, Mark (Jenni) Heiny and Lynn (Scott) Queen, all of Washington Court House; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sister, Mollie Shaeffer of Groveport, OH. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held when conditions permit. Contributions to the Dr. Robert A. Heiny Memorial Scholarship Fund, 211 S. Fayette St., Washington CH, OH 43160. Arrangements by KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME in Washington CH. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
