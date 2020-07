Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Henry, Robert "Bob"

1939 - 2020

Henry, Robert "Bob" May 11, 1939 - July 14, 2020. Bob Henry of Denver. Husband of Barbara; Father of Mike, Robin, Jeff and Christine; survived by 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother Dick Henry and many extended family members. Private celebration of life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store