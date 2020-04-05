Home

Robert Hilton


1933 - 2020
Robert Hilton Obituary
Hilton, Robert
1933 - 2020
Loving husband of Bobbie Jean Hilton. Devoted father to Robin Grant, Pamela Hilton and Gary (Dorcas) Hilton. Beloved son of the late James and Tommie Hilton. Loving brother to Rosella (Obbie) McGee, Faynella (Saunders) Carson, Mary Helen (Ray) Gilbert, Jacob (Alberta) Hilton, Roosevelt (Annie Ruth) Hilton, Booker T (Dessie Rae) Hilton, and Charles (Daisy) Hilton. Survived by many other family members. Private services will be held at Caliman Funeral Services. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020
