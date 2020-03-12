|
Hosher, Robert
Robert L Hosher, 80, of Canal Winchester, passed away at home early Saturday, March 7, 2020 after battling ALS Disease. Born January 25, 1940 in Lancaster, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lester and Lula Hoshor. He was a 1958 graduate of Lancaster High School. After graduating IT schooling, Bob began his career with the Federal Government and retired from Cott Index in 2002. Bob enjoyed golfing with his grandson and his many friends. He loved showing off his Corvette, for which he won many trophies at local car shows. Bob was a member of the Lithopolis Methodist Church. Surviving is his loving wife and best friend of nearly 60 years, Linda (Bowers) Hosher whom he married August 19, 1960; daughter, Laurie (Richard) Waites; son, Scott (Jeremy) Hosher-Johnson; granddaughter, Marilyn Muetzel; grandsons, Cory Hosher (Katie Higginbotham) and Jonathan Allison; and nephew, John Hulkenberg. We would like to thank the wonderful team of Hospice, Mt Carmel East. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd, #221, Columbus, OH 43220. Memorial Service will take place March 15, 2020 at 3pm with luncheon following at the Lithopolis Methodist Church, 80 N. Market Street, Lithopolis. Officiating will be Reverend Martindell and Assistant Minister Alex Feldman.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020