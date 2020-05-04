Ickes, Robert
1946 - 2020
Robert "Bob" L. Ickes, passed away in the loving arms of Jesus on May 2, 2020 at Wesley Ridge, Reynoldsburg, OH. Bob was born in Williamsport, PA to Alvin and Juanita (Richards) Ickes on July 7, 1946. He was a graduate of Pickerington High School and was a proud Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam and Fort Hayes (Columbus). Bob was a hard worker, working many years at Western Electric and Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was a devoted father to his children. He was known by many and liked by all. He never met stranger. Bob is survived by his son, Robert "Rob" Ickes Jr.; daughter, Tammy Fosterand son, Jason (Shannon) Ickes; brother, David (Linda) Ickes; sisters, Susan (David) Hawkins, Jeanne (Dan) Mathew, Deborah (Richard) Fisher and Kathryn (Walter) Spicker; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew Michael Frazier. Bob loved being with family at holiday gatherings. He was a huge Buckeye fan, spending Saturdays during football season with Rob. He loved to laugh, "kid", reminiscing, walking, camping at Hocking Hills, swimming in the ocean (especially in North Carolina), animals, eating out at restaurants (never passing up the opportunity for a good burger), smoothies and flying (one of his greatest thrills in 2012 was going to Hawaii). He loved the Lord with all of his heart! The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Ridge, as well as his special care giver, Heidi. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH. Services will be private for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Social Services, the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.