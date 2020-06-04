Allen, Robert J. "Sam"
1926 - 2020
Robert James "Sam" Allen, passed away under the care of Kobacker House on Wednesday, June 4, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on November 25, 1926 to the late Charles T. and Irma L. Allen. He is survived by his loving wife, K. Jeanine (Kuhn); their children, Judith M. Allen, Robert J. (Marsha) Allen, Jr., James J. (Melody) Allen and Susan R. Allen; grandchildren, Eric (Simone) Allen, R. Blake Allen, Jacob Allen and Kathryn Townsend; great-grandchildren, Penelope and Reese Allen; several nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Charles T. and Donald Allen. A veteran of WWII, having served with the United States Army. Sam retired from Clark Grave Vault after 35 years of dedicated service as a welder. A founding member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sam was also a lifetime member of Amvets Post #89. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Family will receive friends this Sunday from 2-5pm, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will be privately held on Monday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the funeral service, via web stream, and send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.