|
|
Kaynes, Robert J.
1927 - 2019
Robert Jacob Kaynes died October 4, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife, Sukie (2011), parents, William and Camille Kaynes and sister, Jean Steuer. Survived by sons, Robert J Kaynes, Jr. (Randy) in Columbus and Thomas A Kaynes (Sue) in Boston, MA. Also survived by granddaughters Jessica Burgard (Nathan) and Stacy Morton (James) and great grandsons Wallace Morton and Drew Burgard, all in Columbus. Bob was born in Cleveland on June 23, 1927. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School and then enlisted in the Navy during WWII, serving as a radio technician. Following the war, he attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Bainbridge, MD and then earned a degree from Harvard University in 1950. Following this, he attended business schools at both Case Western in Cleveland and the Ohio State University in Columbus. Mr. Kaynes moved to Columbus in 1952 and managed the Richman Brothers men's clothing store in the first shopping center in the United States, Town & Country. In 1954, he started working at the Bron-Shoe Company and served as President from 1981 until his retirement in 1995. Bob was formerly a Vice President of the Children's Hospital Board and served on their Board of Trustees of 17 years. He was also a former President of the Franklin County Children's Mental Health Board. He was a member of Temple Israel and served as President of the Temple's Foundation Board. He also served as a Board member and President of the Old Winding Hollow Country Club as well as serving as Secretary of Heritage House. He was active in the Harvard Schools and Scholarship Committee of Central Ohio and also enjoyed working for S.C.O.R.E. He loved to play tennis and was a member of the Harvard tennis team for 3 years while in college. For winter sports, he played bridge. Bob and Sukie, his loving wife of 57 years, spent 27 happy winters of those years in Rancho Mirage, CA with their wonderful friends. They were members of the Mission Hills Country Club where Bob played tennis to his heart's desire. He and Sukie were fortunate enough to travel abroad and take several cruises around western and southern Europe. During the last few years, Bob lived at Wesley Ridge assisted living community in Reynoldsburg. Special thanks to all the friends and staff at Wesley Ridge, Barnes Center, and Vitas Hospice for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Nationwide Children's. Visitation will be held Monday October 7, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL 229 E State Street from 6:30 PM until 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel at Wesley Ridge, 2229 Taylor Park Drive at 9AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences or a special memory of Bob.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019