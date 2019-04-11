The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
the chapel at Sunset Cemetery
Galloway, OH
Robert J. Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Robert J.
1933 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Lewis, age 85, of Columbus, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Visitation 9 AM and Service 10 AM on Friday, April 19 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Service with Military honors to be held at noon at the chapel at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Mt. Carmel- St. Ann's Hospital, 500 S. Cleveland Avenue, Westerville, Ohio 43081.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019
