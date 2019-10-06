Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Pearson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Pearson Obituary
Pearson , Robert J.
1953 - 2019
Robert J. Pearson, age 66. Sunrise July 21, 1953 and Sunset September 30, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To view the video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the PEARSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.