|
|
Pearson , Robert J.
1953 - 2019
Robert J. Pearson, age 66. Sunrise July 21, 1953 and Sunset September 30, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To view the video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the PEARSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019