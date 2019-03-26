|
Shipka, Robert J.
1937 - 2019
Robert James Shipka, age 81, of Westerville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1937 in Campbell, Ohio to the late Albert and Ann (Jopko) Shipka; also preceded in death by sister Patricia. Robert dutifully served in the United States Army upon his graduation from Campbell Memorial High School, after which went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts and a Master's degree from John Carroll University. Robert also received a teaching certificate from Youngstown State University. After several years of teaching, as well as coaching sports, he began a career in Public Service. He retired after 37 years of service in Administration with the State of Ohio. After retirement he organized a successful consulting firm. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a life-long passion for The Ohio State University Buckeyes. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donna (Mehall) Shipka; children, Suzanne (Mike), Lisa (Bobby), Karen (Tom), David (Debbie); grandchildren, Amanda (Casey), Jeremy, Chad, Corbin, Jacob, Brandon, Gareth, Rhys, Miles, Simon, Jassmine; brother, Tom (Kate); sister, Kathy; and many dear friends. Robert's family would like to recognize New Albany Care Center and Riverside Hospital for their compassion and care. His Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mathias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Road, Columbus at 11 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, where a Visitation will also be held that day from 10-11 AM. Father Anthony Davis, Celebrant. A luncheon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity (www.habitatforhumanity.org), John Carroll University (www.sites.jcu.edu), or to St. Matthias Catholic Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a message with the Shipka family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019