Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
1937 - 2020
Robert J. Whipple "Bob", age 82, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Bob was born June 15, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Marguerita (Donahue) Whipple, sister and brother-in-law Iris and Tom Cline, brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Marty Whipple and granddaughter Rachael Whipple. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Harriet Whipple; daughter, Lisa (Brian) Stephens; son, Robert (Margaret) Whipple; and daughter, Christina (Bill) Keegan; grandchildren, Nicholas Whipple, Andrew Stephens, Megan Whipple, Natalie Keegan, Elizabeth (Ellie) Stephens and William (Liam) Stephens. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob attended West High School where he met the love of his life in English class. Bob loved spending time with his family laughing, telling stories and giving the best advice. He loved boating and spent many years enjoying his time on Lake Erie with family and friends and was a member of The Columbus Power Squadron. A Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM with family receiving guest 1 hour prior at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
