James, Robert
1929 - 2019
Funeral services, celebrating the life of Robert Burton "Bob" James, 89, formerly of Millersport, will be held at 7 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Jim Condrey as celebrant. Bob will be inurned at a later date with full military honors in the Millersport Cemetery. Bob was born June 28, 1929 in London, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Mabel (Cartwright) James. He was a long time employee of American Electric Power in Columbus, retiring in 1983. He and his wife JoAnne moved to Buckeye Lake where they became very active in the Millersport community. Bob held memberships in the Alturas Masonic Lodge, Millersport Lions Club, Millersport United Methodist Church, Millersport Post of the American Legion and was a former member of Advance Lodge #606, IOOF. He is survived by his loving family: his son, Charles (Betsy) James of Westerville; his six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Cindy Wallace of Coshocton. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son William Robert James in 1999, and his beloved wife JoAnne in 2012. Friends may call on Monday from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral services at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main St. in Kirkersville, where Masonic Services will be held immediately prior to the funeral at 6:45 p.m. The family prefers that memorials in his honor be directed to the Capitol City Hospice. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019